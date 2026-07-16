Donald Trump claimed he is building a “golden dome” over the United States as part of a varied speech.

On Wednesday (15 July), US president Trump gave a speech while attending the Defense and Innovation Summit in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he rambled about a whole number of topics including his repeated (and false) claim that the Democrats made up the word “affordability”. Elsewhere, he literally spelled out the nickname he thinks he coined for his rival party – the “Dumbocrats”.

When he actually did touch upon defence matters, Trump spoke again about an alleged “golden dome” that he wants to build over the US to protect it from missiles. Some have dubbed it “The Iron Dome for America” named after Israel’s air defence system.

According to Congressional Budget Office estimates , the missile defence system will cost around $1.2 trillion to build and operate over twenty years. The golden dome planning is in its infancy and could take decades to be completed.

Trump said: “Yes, we’re building a golden dome over our country and it’s going to be a very effective one. We had 111 missiles shot a few weeks ago by our lovely friends from Iran. They were aimed at the Abraham Lincoln, which is a beautiful aircraft carrier, by the way. The SS Abraham Lincoln. 111 in a short period of time. Out of the 111 missiles shot, 111 missiles were knocked into the sea easily. Think of that.”

People have been left exhausted by his constant claims.

“He is just ranting out random insane nonsense for over 30 minutes at this point,” someone wrote.

One person pointed out: “Of course we are. This F**KING MORON, seems to believe we can build a successful dome over the US because Israel has one. Never mind that the US is 450x’s the size of Israel. In fact Israel is smaller than the State of New Jersey.”

Another said: “It’s like he reads a topic sentence and then says whatever comes to his freaking mind whether it fits or not.”

Someone else wrote: “I’m sure he thinks it’s an actual physical structure.”

“Looks like he's been given a piece of paper to recite,” someone else pointed out.

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