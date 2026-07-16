Footage and photos of Argentina stars mocking an England player over a surprising detail they found after their 2-1 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final win are going viral.

After an edgy first-half, the game picked up with Anthony Gordon opening the scoring for England 10 minutes into the second.

England then went defensive and it backfired spectacularly with Enzo Fernandez levelling the score for Argentina in the 85th minute before a Lautaro Martinez injury time winner completed the comeback. Lionel Messi assisted both goals.

After the game, Argentina's players went over to celebrate with their fans.

And in the process, they found England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's water bottle with notes on what to do for each Argentinian penalty taker if the game went to penalties.

Messi along with Nico Gonzalez were among those that found the water bottle and studied it along with other Argentina staff.

Messi appeared quite amused with what he saw at first - with Enzo Fernandez even more so when he ran over to have a look.

One of the Argentina staff showed him what was on the bottle and Fernandez immediately cut a look of disbelief along with a wide smile, almost barely believing what he was seeing.

Photos of what Pickford's bottle said have since been doing the rounds on social media, instructing him of what to do for each penalty taker.



Argentina play Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (19 July).

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