People are tired of Trump claiming Iran 'wants to make a deal' yet again

The more things change, the more they stay the same… Donald Trump has sparked more criticism on social media after yet again claiming that Iran is ready to make a deal to end the war.

Trump launched the US into a war with Iran without a plan or clear objective for when it would end. It is a war which has cost thousands of lives and seen the price of fuel and other goods surge thanks to blockades of the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.

With talks continually in the works, some previously accused Trump of coming up with promises that are not accurate – a recent example came when Trump suggested the unfrozen, previously sanctioned oil money Iran will be getting back would be used to purchase food “exclusively through the United States from our farmers” .

This week, Trump made the claim that he had spoken to Iranian officials an hour before sitting down for an interview with Fox News.

"I have spoken to them... [my representatives spoke to Iran] an hour ago. They want to make a deal, but every time they make a deal they break it. They don't want to die, people don't want to die," he said.

"We're being very careful with the population... but I said 'you're going to have to be very careful or you're not going to have anything left'."

Trump added: "They should [make a deal]. I don't know if they will or not."

One critic wrote on social media: "bro literally says the same thing every day for 5 months i think i will actually go mentally insane if i have to read this one more time."

The MediaTouch account wrote: "He always says this when he is backed into a corner. When he talks like this, all Iran sees is an individual desperate to save face."

Another said: "He’s been saying this for months."

It’s not the first time Trump has made comments that sparked criticism about Iran this week, after he compared it to the Vietnam war .

The continuing conflict led to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asking the 80-year-old in the Oval Office on Monday whether the situation in Iran is a “new normal” for Americans.

Trump replied: “Well, you know, we were in Vietnam for 19 years, we’re here for four months. So I think we’ve done a lot.”

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