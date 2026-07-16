As if US president Donald Trump’s constant changes to the White House to make it more golden wasn’t enough, the 80-year-old will soon have his own gold, $1 coin with his face and the words “liberty” on it.

In a tweet sharing images of the coin, US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent wrote on Wednesday: “As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honour the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism.

“Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.”

But many X/Twitter users had a differing opinion, with Republicans Against Trump sharing a GIF of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un:

Computer scientist and writer Paul Graham wrote: “The danger of continuing to act like a third world country is that you might actually become one”:

Content creator Mike Nellis commented: “Americans: ‘Please do something about grocery prices. I’m dying here.’ Trump: ‘I put my stupid, ugly face on a gold coin you can’t afford. You’re welcome.’”:

Researcher Jared Holt claimed “even North Korea would be too embarrassed to do this”:

Republican representative for Kentucky, Thomas Massie, replied: “Congratulations, we’ve entered the end stages”:

And political commentator Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, said: “North Korea called and said you’re embarrassing yourselves”:

The Trump administration insists it is allowed to feature Trump on the coin - despite a federal ban on having a living president on currency - under a 2020 law that gives the Treasury secretary the authority to issue $1 coins “with designs emblematic of the U.S. semiquincentennial.”

Alongside the coins, Trump's signature will feature on $100 bills.

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