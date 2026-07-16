EA Sports FC 27 release date, platforms and price 'revealed'

The release date for EA Sports FC 27, along with the platforms it will be playable on and its price, has been 'revealed' by a renowned insider.

FC 27 is the expected latest entry into EA Sports' long running football video game series, which rebranded to FC in 2023 after its license with FIFA was not renewed.



According to a report from Dealabs, EA Sports FC 27 will release on 25 September with eight days of Early Access for those who pre-order or purchase the Ultimate Edition before general release or have an EA Play subscription.

EA usually releases FC games on the final Friday of September and if this is the case, EA will continue that pattern.

And the report also claims EA Sports FC 27 will be playable on PS4, XBOX One and original Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as the suite of more modern hardware including PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

Dealabs also claims the game will be priced at €79.99 on PlayStation and XBOX consoles with the Nintendo and PC releases priced at €69.99.



The report says cover star details are unknown - but X / Twitter user @DetectiveFUT, who regularly posts about FC leaks on social media, recently shared claims about who could be on the different editions.

The user posted: "Based on the information I have, the possibilities are: standard [edition], Bellingham and [Ousmane] Dembele [of France and PSG] OR a Real Madrid player and Barcelona player.

"Ultimate Edition: Cristiano Ronaldo," @DetectiveFUT posted. "Not 100 per cent confirmed. Things could still change."

Ronaldo last appeared as a cover star on FIFA 19. He was also the cover star for FIFA 18 too.

EA Sports FC 27 has not yet been officially confirmed and any details remain speculation until anything official is announced.



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