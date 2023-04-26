Trump has spent Melania's birthday ranting about his legal problems

Today is a big day for the Trump family.

Why? Because it is Melania's birthday.

The former first lady turned 53 today and is having a chilled one, according to sources reportedly talking to People Magazine.

"Melania likes a low-key celebration with family and that I believe is her plan for this year's birthday," the source allegedly told the publication.

Pretty chill indeed, it seems, given her husband Donald hasn't acknowledged her big day.

At least not on his social media channel, Truth Social, where he has instead spent the day ranting about all his legal problems.

On Tuesday, former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit accusing the former president of rape and defamation made its way to court in New York City with the launch of jury selection.

Meanwhile, in March Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016. while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

So he has been a busy bee for sure.

We just hope he remembered to get his wife a card.

