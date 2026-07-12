Harry Kane reveals what playing golf with Donald Trump was really like

England captain Harry Kane has revealed what playing golf with US President Donald Trump was really like.

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters they had previously played a round together, saying: "I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He's a good golfer too. He's really great."

In a press conference ahead of England's FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with Norway, Kane confirmed the round took place.

"We played about 18 months ago, he invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach," said Kane.

"When the President invites you somewhere, it was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and play golf with him. His golf is pretty good to be honest with you, I hope I can play golf as good as him when I'm his age that's for sure.

"Unique experience but I was grateful he invited me down to play."

Kane will be looking to lead England to their fourth World Cup semi-final as they take on Norway, whose attack will be led by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

England topped their group en route to the quarter-finals, beating Croatia and Panama with a draw against Ghana, before coming from behind to beat DR Congo in the round of 32 with England then beating co-hosts Mexico in a round of 16 thriller.

Norway finished second in their World Cup group after beating Iraq and Senegal before losing to France. Norway then beat Ivory Coast in a round of 32 clash and upset Brazil in their round of 16 match to progress to a quarter-final against England.

The winner of England v Norway will play the winner of Argentina v Switzerland, which will be the final quarter-final to take place. Spain take on France in a semi-final after Spain beat Belgium 2-1 late on.

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