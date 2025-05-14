Donald Trump's McDonald's truck for Middle East trip becomes an instant meme

Saudi Arabia organised a custom-built McDonald's truck for Donald Trump during his visit, and it's become an instant meme online.

Trump is currently embarking on a trip across the Middle East lasting four days. The first leg of Trump’s tour saw him signing a $142bn arms deal in Saudi Arabia. He is preparing to attend a summit of Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

It all comes amid a growing backlash over accepting Qatar's proposed gift of a $400m luxury plane.

However, one of the most eye-catching moments of the trip so far came when footage emerged online of a mobile McDonald’s truck ready to cater for Trump.

The president is a well-known McDonald’s fan. In fact he ‘worked’ a ‘shift’ at McDonalds back in October . Over the years, he’s reportedly asked White House kitchen staff to make him their classic burgers and boasted about how well he knows the menu too.

The truck has both Arabic and English branding on its side, and it was parked in the “Media Oasis” in Riyadh.

It’s quickly become a meme online. "Yes, it's a mobile McDonald's here in Riyadh," i24 journalist Mordechai Wagenheim wrote, posting footage of the truck on Twitter/X.









The truck was a major talking point on The Daily Show.













Another referenced the story from this week about RFK Jr, who took his grandchildren swimming in water contaminated with sewage .

