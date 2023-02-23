Trump brutally tells McDonald's worker he knows the menu 'better than they do'

x
Video
Following a trip to East Palestine, Ohio, Donald Trump stopped off for something to eat at McDonald's - and to give the workers some 'advice'.
The former president also offered to buy food for the entire police and fire department dealing with the train derailment.
“That’s a nice, beautiful-looking group of people,” Trump told the cashier, before savagely adding: “So, I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here.”
Trump's go-to order is thought to be a Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake.
