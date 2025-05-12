Trump slammed over three-word cop-out for dodging tough questions

Donald Trump ’s much-utilised deflection tactic has been expertly exposed in a damning supercut as people slam his three-worded cop-out.

The second term of US president Trump has been dotted with a series of controversial moments, including a recent interview in which he claimed he “didn’t know” if he had to uphold the US constitution as president.

It was an interview that saw Trump use the phrase “I don’t know” several times, as he has done repeatedly throughout his current term in office, to try and distance himself from controversial points when questioned on them by the press.

During a segment on MSNBC, host Jonathan Capehart slammed what the news organisation has dubbed Trump’s “I don’t know” presidency.

“Trump, of course, wants to be seen as the all-powerful strongman who controls every facet of the government, but these days, his approach to governing, especially as his White House continues to cause massive chaos both here and abroad, can be summed up like this: ‘Don’t blame me. I don’t know anything about it.’”

During the segment, they aired a supercut of Trump being questioned on topics and claiming he “doesn’t know”.

A following supercut revealed several instances in which Trump has used the phrase to get out of answering and avoid taking responsibility.

They include when he was asked about reports that his administration was sending deported immigrants to Libya and when asked about his nominee for Surgeon General, who does not hold a medical license .

Others online have also commented on his apparent lack of accountability.

“Who is the real President of the United States! ‘I don’t know’! Seriously is there anything he knows besides sleeping and golfing!” someone wrote.

Someone else asked: “Is somebody keeping a tracker of President ‘I don't know’ Trump's I don’t knows? It’s getting ridiculous.

“From Supreme Court decisions, to Libya prisons, to nominees, he has one answer. It’s not acceptable. He either isn’t in charge, is lying or has no capacity. I don’t know.”

Why not read…

Even MAGA activists think Trump's Qatar 'gift' is a bad idea

Donald Trump swore to protect the US constitution - here's all the times he's undermined it

Donald Trump’s four-word question to aide amid bill signing raises alarm bells

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings