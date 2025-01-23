Donald Trump reveals the real reason he's always steered clear of alcohol

It's a known fact that Donald Trump is a big lover of Diet Coke, with reports stating he once consumed around 12 a day. In fact, during his inauguration over the weekend, he raised a toast with exactly that as others opted for alcoholic beverages.

That's because the newly appointed US president doesn't drink alcohol and he previously opened up about why. He once called it "one of my only good traits".

"I had a brother, Fred. Great guy, best-looking guy, best personality, much better than mine," Trump shared during a news conference in 2018. "But he had a problem. He had a problem with alcohol, and he would tell me, 'Don't drink. Don't drink.' He was substantially older, and I listened to him and I respected (him)."



Trump biographers have also opened up about his alcohol-free life. Gwenda Blair, American author and journalist, spent years researching for her Trump biography.

"As they’re downing scotches, he’s downing Diet Cokes," Blair told the New York Times. "It’s part of his ultracompetitive profile. This is a guy who is so competitive that his high school coach said he was the most coachable kid he had ever coached because unlike most kids, Donald remembered what he needed to do to win."

It comes after Trump's deputy director of communications, Margo Martin, shared the gift he received to celebrate his presidency. And you guessed it. Diet Coke.

She wrote: "Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca Cola Company, James Quincy."

Further reports suggest Trump plans on reinstating his Diet Coke button in the White House for Diet Coke on demand.

