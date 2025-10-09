Trump's bizarre claims about Portland somehow keep getting more unhinged

Donald Trump ’s claims about Portland are getting increasingly unhinged as he ramps up “lies” about the Democratic-run city.

In recent months, the US president has set his political target on some of the country’s largest Democratic-run cities. In some cases, he has sent in the National Guard to fight non-existent crime waves.

Along with Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington DC, Trump has attacked the city of Portland in Oregon, calling it “war-ravaged” and trying to send National Guard troops to the city, but thus far failing due to court rulings.

Speaking at a roundtable on “antifa”, Trump went on a nonsensical rant that included absurd claims that Portland doesn’t have any stores anymore and “most” retailers have left the city.

Trump claimed: “One thing I have to say is that Washington DC was almost as bad… I don’t know what could be worse than Portland.

“They don’t even have stores anymore. They don’t even put glass up. They put plywood on their windows. But most of the retailers have left.”

But that wasn’t the only rant he went on as he also described Portland as having “fires all over the place” and being like a “bombed-out” city.

“The amazing thing is, you look at Portland and you see fires all over the place. You see fights, I mean, just violence. It’s so crazy. And then you talk to the governor, and she acts like everything is totally normal. There’s nothing wrong.

“It’s almost like, are you waking up from a dream or something? You see it on your network, you see it all over the place, and it’s so bad. It’s so crazy.

“It’s like the movies you see for the kids. I guess not only the kids, adults, also, where you have these bombed-out cities and these bombed-out people. It’s like, worse than that. I don’t think they could make a movie as bad.”

Trump’s comments were quickly slammed in the replies.

“To my friends in Portland, is it true that there are zero stores? Do you all have to make your own supplies?” someone mocked.

Another wrote: “Drove through Portland this weekend. This is a patent lie and he knows it, and it's vitally important that others know it, too.

“If we sit in silence and tolerate lies, they become indistinguishable from the truth. Speak up and speak out.”

Someone else joked: “This is the ‘warzone’ he’s talking about - scary stuff!”

Others argued: “This is all just so humiliating. These people are unwell.”

Another claimed: “This is an absurd lie. They are literally dancing in the streets of Portland.”

