Tomb Raider's Lara Croft is back - and she's setting even more official world records

Tomb Raider's Lara Croft is setting even more official Guinness World Records with two new ones confirmed.



The new accolades Croft has achieved are the best-selling video game heroine, with 100 million units of Tomb Raider games being sold, and the most magazine covers for a video game character, with more than 2,300.

She has featured on front covers such as TIME, Newsweek and The Face. These have been commemorated in the new Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition 2026 book.

Outside of gaming, Croft holds the official world records for most official real life stand-ins for a video game character for the models that Crystal Dynamics used for Lara's real life avatar and the first Oscar winning actor to star in a video game adaptation, for Angelina Jolie and her father Jon Voight's (as Lord Croft) respective roles in the film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Lara Croft has scooped two more official Guinness World Records / Crystal Dynamics & Guinness World Records

Scott Amos, head of studio at gaming studio Crystal Dynamics, said: "As tremendous fans of Lara Croft, we've been so fortunate to join the Tomb Raider community on this journey throughout the years.

"She's been aspirational and inspirational for nearly three decades and it's an honour to have her legacy recognised by Guinness World Records.

"These achievements remind us of her enduring cultural impact and the passionate global fanbase. We're thrilled to be building a bright future for Lara Croft driven by her spirit of curiosity, courage and adventure."

Alice Bell, editor Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition / Guinness World Records

Alice Bell, editor of Guinness World Records, added: "We're thrilled to feature Lara Croft's new records in the Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition 2026.

"She's a true gaming icon and that she continues to set new records shows what an inspirational character she is. Long may Lara's adventurous spirit reign! We'll see what new standards she can set into the future!"

This year, Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition focuses on the top 100 gaming characters of all time with Croft in the top three. A new Tomb Raider game is currently in development.

