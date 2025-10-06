Trump makes outlandish Osama bin Laden claim but the dates don't add up

Donald Trump is being mocked for an outlandish claim that he warned Pete Hegseth about Osama bin Laden “one year before” 9/11.

“I said one year before to Pete Hegseth” Trump insisted during a recent speech to US Navy officials.

But there’s a glaring issue, Hegseth would have been just 20 years old and a college student at the time.

Trump’s book, The America We Deserve, was published in early 2000 and includes only a vague mention of bin Laden.

Critics say the claim is not only false, but historically impossible.

