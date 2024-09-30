Republican candidate Donald Trump has said giving police "one really violent day" to tackle crime such as theft from stores would help to stop people stealing in what's been described as "one of the most dangerous speeches of the 21st Century".

Trump spoke at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on September 29, claiming crime rates are skyrocketing (something the far right consistently falsely claims to cause fear) and it's primarily the fault of migrants.

He went on to say this could be dealt with in a way similar to the dystopian action horror film series The Purge where all crime, even murder, is legal for a 12-hour period.

"One rough hour, and I mean real rough, the word will get out and it will end immediately, end immediately," Trump said.

Conspiracy theory journalist Mike Rothschild seemed to be in disbelief and said: "The Purge. He's endorsing The Purge."

Technologist Jim Stewartson described it as "one of the most dangerous speeches of the 21st Century".

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein was left shocked too.

Cliff Schechter, Biden '20 ad writer, said: "Was just a matter of time."

"Anyone who thinks Trump doesn't dream about ruling over a violent fascist regime is kidding themselves," one commented.



Another simply described Trump as "insane".

One posted a gif adding it's "unbelievable".

Another asked: "How could somebody listen to this and be OK with? How can you trust this guy with nuclear codes again?"

"This is how criminals talk!" exclaimed one.

And another added: "Trump really has lost his marbles."

