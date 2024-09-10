Donald Trump has threatened to jail his opponents if he wins election

Donald Trump has been likened to a dictator after threatening to imprison his opponents if he takes office as the next US president.

With the presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump well underway, Trump has continued to use misinformation, threats and personal attacks to bolster his campaign.

Taking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump referenced the repeated lie that the 2024 election was stolen from him through “rampant cheating and skullduggery ” in a ranting post.

He added that he would prosecute those he deemed responsible, despite there being no evidence of voter fraud .

Trump wrote : “WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.

“We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”

Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa used the post to demonstrate Trump’s “unhinged” nature and to warn against electing him as the nation’s leader.

“As we head into the debate, an extreme and unhinged Donald Trump is further ratcheting up his dangerous threats of revenge and retribution,” he said in a statement .

“Aided by his Supreme Court justices that gave him virtually unlimited immunity, and his Project 2025 allies who wrote the playbook to give Trump virtually limitless, unchecked power, Trump is openly laying out how he will try to rule as a dictator on day one to go after his political enemies.

“Another thing is clear: For Donald Trump, it’s all about himself.”

