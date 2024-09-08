Just days after finally conceding he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden (although only, he claims, by “a whisker”), Donald Trump has now issued a bizarre “cease and desist” Tweet warning against “cheating” in November’s vote – but social media users are more interested in his use of the word “skulduggery” to get his point across.

Once again, diving into his usual rhetoric around ‘stolen’ elections where people have “cheated”, the former US president said in the lengthy Tweet he would be “watching the sanctity of the 2024 presidential election very closely” due to what he claims was “rampant cheating and skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats” in 2020.

It continues: “It was a disgrace to our nation! Therefore, the 2024 election, where votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, which will include long-term prison sentences so that this depravity of justice does not happen again.

“We cannot let our country further devolve into a third world nation, AND WE WON’T!”

Trump added the “legal exposure” is directed at lawyers, “political operatives”, donors, “illegal voters and corrupt election officials”, with those involved in “unscrupulous behaviour” prosecuted “at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our country”.

Except, many social media users have responded to the unusual tweet to question whether Trump even knows what the word “skulduggery” means.

Per the Cambridge Dictionary, it refers to “secret and dishonest behaviour” – just in case you were wondering, Donald.

The remarks come just days before the second presidential debate (Kamala Harris’s first as the Democratic nominee, after the last debate marked the beginning of the end for Biden’s re-election campaign), which takes place on September 10 and will be hosted by ABC News.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.