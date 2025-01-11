Despite Donald Trump’s win in the November presidential election already sparking concern over what this means for Ukraine, and emboldening one Israeli minister to claim the "time has come" to annex the West Bank, a quarter of Brits do not consider the US president-elect to be a threat to peace and security in Europe.

And Twitter’s concerned.

What’s more, with the YouGov poll in question - of more than 5,700 UK adults - being conducted on January 9, that’s after Trump’s comments about buying Greenland from Denmark and claiming the island is "MAGA", too.

32 per cent said he is a “very big threat”, with almost the exact same - 33 per cent – saying he is a “fairly big threat”, but 18 per cent and nine per cent, respectively, thought he was “not much of a threat” or “no threat at all”.

Eight per cent didn’t know.

The data can also be viewed by political affiliation, with the biggest percentage on the aforementioned scale among Reform UK backers – that’s the party led by staunch Trump ally Nigel Farage - going to Trump being “no threat at all”.

Surprise, surprise…

However, one Twitter/X user notes only a third of Reform backers view Trump as “no threat at all”, which “won’t please Nigel Farage”:

Others have criticised the 35 per cent who don’t see Trump as a “big threat” using a variety of strong language, and one claimed this group “aren’t paying attention”:

And Andrew Tate is unconvinced by the majority of people viewing Trump as some kind of threat to Europe’s peace and security, responding to the poll with just one word:

Only time will tell how Trump plans to handle foreign policy, with his inauguration just over a week away…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.