The "major announcement" Donald Trump teased on Wednesday is finally here.

And it's extremely underwhelming.

On Wednesday, the former president teased his "major announcement" on Truth Social by claiming "America needs a superhero". Some speculated it could be related to his 2024 presidential campaign, others thought he could be returning to Twitter since Elon Musk reinstated his account.

But on Thursday, Trump, 76, revealed his "superhero" announcement was digital trading cards.

Trump's digital trading cards are part of an NFT collection, each costing $99.

The former president's announcement was not met with the same enthusiasm as his teaser.

Many found it cringe-worthy and laughable.

Each time a person purchases one, they're automatically entered into sweepstakes with prizes like dinner with Trump in Miami, a one-on-one meeting with Trump, a golf game with Trump, hand-signed memorabilia, a zoom call with Trump, "golden edition signed e-trading cards", and more.







Trading cards include depictions of Trump as a cowboy, an astronaut, a football player, a racecar driver, a fighter pilot, and a superhero.

Others feature depictions of him playing golf, giving a thumbs-up, and wearing a suit in a boxing ring.

In his announcement, Trump also addressed fans as "hopefully your favorite president of all time. Better than Lincoln, better than Washington."



He added that it would "make a great Christmas gift" and told followers not to wait to purchase them because he expects them to sell quickly.

One person has already capitalized on the opportunity. Conservative commentator, Nick Adams, announced he plans to purchase "the entire collection" and "will not apologize for it."

