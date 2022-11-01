Trump says he won't come back to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account

Donald Trump has said he won't come back to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account, as he's happy enough over on Truth Social.

The former president sat down with Americano Media, when he weighed in on the takeover.

“It's good that Elon took over. It was run by maniacs. Radical left lunatics. It was all bots and fake accounts," he said.

"I’m staying on Truth Social. I like it better. I think there’s better interaction with people.”

Trump was banned from Twitter back in 2021.

