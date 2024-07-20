Donald Trump's Twitch ban lifted after three-and-a-half years

Donald Trump's Twitch account ban has been lifted after three-and-a-half years.

The former US President's account was banned in January 2021 in the weeks after he was accused of inciting the riots on the US Capitol building on January 6 that same year.

A large crowd gathered to protest the results of the 2020 Presidential election race which current US President Joe Biden won but the protests resulted in five deaths.

On July 19, Twitch decided to reinstate Trump's account after all this time because of the confirmation he will run for the US Presidency in November.

According to a Twitch statement shared with Rod Breslau, the video streaming platform said it "believes there is value in hearing from Presidential nominees directly, when possible".

Twitch said: "We reinstated former President Trump's channel. We believe there is value in hearing from Presidential nominees directly, when possible. Trump is now the official Republican nominee for US president.

"We continue to enforce our Community Guidelines and take necessary enforcement action when we identify violations of our rules. Twitch doesn't have a 'public figure policy', meaning all channels are equally subject to our guidelines, regardless of whether the channel belongs to a public figure."

According to Twitch Tracker, Trump has just over 150,000 followers and has not yet streamed since his account was reinstated.

Trump was also banned from Twitter, now known as X, for similar reasons although Elon Musk decided to lift the ban on the account shortly after he bought the company for $44b.

Trump has only posted once on the platform since then though and that was his mugshot.

