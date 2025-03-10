Donald Trump has revealed the thing he believes to be the “greatest threat to humanity”.

The US president was interviewed for Fox News on Sunday (9 March) in which he claimed we should not worry about climate change and instead warned that “the level of destruction” nuclear weapons can cause “is beyond anything you can imagine”. Trump is in charge of 5,044 warheads, the world’s second-largest stockpile behind Russia’s 5,500.

“We spend a lot of money on nuclear weapons - the level of destruction is beyond anything you can imagine,” he warned.

"It's just bad that you have to spend all this money on something that if it's used, it's probably the end of the world."

The Republican also disagreed with former President Joe Biden on his devotion to climate change, which was a central part of his agenda. Biden called the climate crisis an “existential threat” in 2023 at his second State of the Union address, and during his presidency he signed several executive orders aimed at protecting the environment.

He added: “I watched Biden for years say the existential threat is from the climate. I said ‘no’.

“The greatest is sitting on shelves in various countries called 'nuclear weapons' that are big monsters that can blow your heads off for miles and miles and miles.

”The current US president has said he is hoping to reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world."

Last month, Trump expressed his willingness to resume arms control negotiations with both China, which has the third largest nuke stockpile in the world totalling 440, and Russia.

“There’s no reason for us to be building brand new nuclear weapons, we already have so many,” Trump said last month. “You could destroy the world 50 times over, 100 times over. And here we are building new nuclear weapons, and they’re building nuclear weapons.

“You could destroy the world 50 times over, 100 times over. And here we are building new nuclear weapons, and they're building nuclear weapons."

He added: “We're all spending a lot of money that we could be spending on other things that are actually, hopefully, much more productive.”

Why not read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.