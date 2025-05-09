'She's almost too good': Donald Trump gushes about Melania ahead of Mother's Day

President Donald Trump gushed about First Lady Melania Trump at an event in the East Room of the White House on May 8 celebrating military mothers ahead of Mother's Day in the US on May 11.

Introducing his wife, Trump said: "I especially want to thank one of the best moms that I know, that I've ever seen. Sometimes she's almost too good."

Melania then gave a speech on motherhood, urging military mothers to prioritise their wellbeing, saying "your strength is the bedrock of a brighter future for our children".

There has been a lot of online speculation regarding Melania's wellbeing and relationship with the President during his second term, as she splits her time between Washington DC, Mar-a-Lago and New York's Trump Tower instead of moving into the White House.

