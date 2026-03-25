Democrat Emily Gregory has secured a notable victory in a Florida special election, flipping a state legislative district that encompasses Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach estate where Donald Trump resides. The win is particularly significant as Mr Trump had personally endorsed Gregory’s Republican rival, Jon Maples.

In a social media post on Monday, Mr Trump had urged voters to turn out for Maples, stating he was backed "by so many of my Palm Beach County friends."

Democrats are celebrating the outcome as the latest indication that voters are turning against Mr Trump and Republicans ahead of the midterm elections in November. Tuesday’s result marks another in a series of unexpected or decisive victories in special elections across the United States since Mr Trump returned to the White House over a year ago.

The district was previously held by Republican Mike Caruso, who resigned to become Palm Beach County's clerk and had won his last election by 19 percentage points in 2024.

"If Mar-a-Lago is vulnerable, imagine what’s possible this November," said Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. She highlighted that Tuesday's race was the 29th seat Democrats have flipped from Republican control since Mr Trump took office. "Gas prices are spiking, grocery costs are up, and families can’t get by — it’s clear voters at the polls are fed up with Republicans," Williams added.

With almost all votes counted, Ms Gregory led by 2.4 percentage points, equating to a margin of 797 votes. Ms Gregory, who grew up north of Palm Beach in Stuart, owns a fitness company specialising in support for pregnant and postpartum women, and this was her first time running for elected office.

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Speaking to MSNOW after her victory, she admitted she was "pretty shocked" and "having a fairly out-of-body experience." This win follows other notable Democratic successes in Republican-controlled Florida, such as Eileen Higgins’ victory in the Miami mayoral race in December, marking the first time a Democrat had led the city in nearly three decades. Further west, in Texas, Democrat Taylor Rehmet flipped a reliably Republican state Senate district in a special election in January. Mr Trump had immediately distanced himself from that loss, despite endorsing the Republican candidate, stating "I’m not involved in that."

The Texas race had already energised Democrats, who were eager for signs of momentum. However, winning in Mr Trump's own backyard has left them particularly ebullient. "Donald Trump’s own neighbours just sent a crystal clear message: They are furious and ready for change," said Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin.

Palm Beach County voter records show that Mr Trump himself voted by mail in Tuesday's election, with his ballot being counted. This choice comes despite his public criticism of mail-in voting as a source of fraud and his push for Congress to curtail the practice. Mr Trump, a New Yorker for most of his life, switched his personal residence and voter registration to Florida during his first term, with Mar-a-Lago serving as a frequent gathering place for his allies and business executives.