The Netflix documentary Should I Marry a Murderer has been on everyone's watchlist recently, following the real-life story of Caroline Muirhead, who is swept up in a whirlwind romance before her partner confessed a dark secret.

The three-part series delves into Muirhead's account of events after she met Sandy McKellar on a dating app. The pair got engaged soon after, with McKellar later revealing that he had killed someone three years prior.

On 29 September 2017, Sandy was travelling home from a party with his twin brother Robert when he struck a cyclist while driving. He later claimed the cyclist died instantly on impact. Panicked by what had happened, the brothers concealed the incident by burying the body on the vast 28,000-acre farm where they both lived and worked.

Muirhead ultimately went to the police. McKellar later pleaded guilty to culpable homicide in 2023 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his brother, Robert McKellar, received five years and three months for obstruction of justice.

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As shown in the documentary, Muirhead was expected to testify in court but did not show up.

While mental health and substance issues were cited in the series, there was also another reason behind her absence.

In a 2023 interview with Daily Record, Muirhead revealed that she had learned a film crew had been granted permission inside the courtroom for the BBC documentary The Vanishing Cyclist.

"I was completely mentally unravelled, I didn’t really know what I was doing," she shared with the outlet at the time.

"Even though the documentary crew said they would change my name and my voice it didn’t matter. I went on the run the day I was due to testify in court."

So, where is Caroline Muirhead now?

Following the sentencing, Muirhead moved to the seaside, where she became sober and is now in a committed relationship.

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