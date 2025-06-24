A brother and sister are facing off against each other in a bid to gain a seat in the Florida state Senate – and their mother has chosen to endorse one of them.

From Prince Harry and Prince William to Liam and Noel Gallagher , some high-profile sibling rivalries have gotten ugly over the years. Despite this, science says that healthy rivalries are actually good for us .

One pair who are rivals in more than one sense are siblings Randolph Bracy and LaVon Bracy Davis, who are running against one another for a Florida state Senate seat in a special primary election vote on Tuesday (24 June).

Both Democrat siblings have experience in the state legislature. Sister, Bracy Davis, served as a state representative, meanwhile her brother, Bracy, was formerly a state senator.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel , Bracy told the publication it was “disappointing and hurtful” that his sister decided to run after he had announced his own bid to run. There are four Democrats on the ballot.

Their mother, Lavon Wright Bracy, a civil rights activist, was also a friend and maid of honour at the wedding of Geraldine Thompson – a lawmaker who died earlier this year due to surgery complications and for whom the vote is to find a potential candidate to replace her.

It’s a task that many parents wouldn’t envy, but Wright Bracy has chosen which of her children to endorse and has gone with her daughter.

Whoever wins will go up against the Republican Willie Montague in September for the general election.

