The first critic and fan verdicts for Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D are in and both sides are pretty unanimous in their thoughts.

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D is a 3D concert film from Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour which is directed and produced by renowned Oscar winner James Cameron and Eilish herself.

The specific perforce is from the Co-op Arena in Manchester from July 2025 and iy was her seventh headlining concert tour. It's also Eilish's third concert film after Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles and Billie Eilish: Live at the O2.

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D released in theatres worldwide on Friday (8 May) and the first verdicts from critics and fans alike are incredibly positive.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

According to Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of writing, the Tomatometer stands at a whopping 93 per cent from 54 reviews. The Tomatometer is the average score from those critic reviews.

And the Popcornmeter, the average score from user reviews, is even higher.

From more than 100 verified user reviews, the Popcornmeter stands at a staggering 99 per cent.

So critics and fans are pretty much unanimous in agreeing that Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D seems to be a must-see, not just for Billie Eilish fans but for music and movie enthusiasts in general.

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