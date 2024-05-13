Eric Trump says with a straight face that his family have ‘never done anything wrong’

Eric Trump has left people stunned with a declaration that the Trumps are “a good family” who have “never done anything wrong”.

Eric is the son of the disgraced former president Donald Trump , currently on trial in a hush money case over alleged falsified business accounts to hide payments made to the adult star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair they had.

The former president faces 34 felony charges in the hush money case, while also facing a whole host of other indictments in separate matters.

Despite that, Eric Trump made the bold claim on Fox News that his family has “never done anything wrong”.

He claimed: “110 subpoenas in the last seven years – those are ones that I’ve received personally. 110 subpoenas in seven years. I’ve never gotten so much as a traffic ticket.

“We’re a good family – never done anything wrong.”

A clip of the Fox News interview was shared online, where people weren’t hesitant to share their own thoughts on Eric’s statement.

“Charles Manson said the same about his family,” someone wrote, referencing the infamous American cult leader.





Someone else argued: “That’s exactly what a Spokesman for a Criminal Syndicate would say.”





Another person asked, “How’s that children’s cancer charity going?”, referring to the fact Eric Trump funnelled money from a children’s cancer charity to his businesses .

Someone else mocked: “And pigs fly on gilded gossamer wings while humping unicorns.”

