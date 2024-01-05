2024 hasn’t been going too great for the Trump family so far, as former US President Donald Trump had to apply to the Supreme Court to have his Colorado election disqualification overruled, and now his son Eric is once again facing ridicule on Twitter/X.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have reported this week that Trump Sr - as president - made millions from foreign governments in payments to Trump firms, information which ranking member Jamie Raskin (of Maryland) said “allows America to glimpse the rampant illegality and corruption of the Trump presidency”.

The report details payments made to Trump Tower, Trump World Tower and Trump International Hotels in DC and Las Vegas from countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India and Afghanistan.

While President Trump has not yet responded to these allegations, Eric has, taking to social media to brand the claims a “joke”.

“All government profits, for stays at our hotels and other properties while my father was in office, were voluntarily donated to the United States Treasury.

“Just another example of @MSNBC counter-narrative for the most corrupt family in political history – the Biden’s [sic].”

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that other news outlets have reported on this exact story as well, not just MSNBC – and it certainly isn’t a “counter-narrative”.

And social media users have mocked Eric Trump’s response, referencing accusations the Trump family ‘profited from a children’s cancer charity’ (the Trump Organization denied it did anything wrong), and comments reportedly made to golf writer and journalist James Dodson that the family doesn’t “rely on American banks” as they “have all the funding we need out of Russia”:

In addition to Trump being blocked from the Colorado ballot for 2024’s presidential election, the state of Maine also implemented a disqualification – both pertaining to his role in the January 6 riots.

