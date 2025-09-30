The US government may soon be facing a shutdown and Gavin Newsom has explained exactly who he thinks is at fault with a ten-word takedown.

If no deal has been struck by just after midnight on Wednesday (1 October), the US government will have its first shutdown in seven years, which also took place during Donald Trump ’s presidency.

The current shutdown threat comes as Trump’s Republican Party has failed to come to an agreement with the opposition Democratic Party on a spending bill.

Despite the Republicans controlling both houses of Congress and the White House, they have been unable to pass a spending bill. The sticking point appears to be around a bill introduced by the Republicans that Democrats fear will make access to affordable healthcare more difficult for Americans. They are unhappy about Trump’s cuts to Medicaid and the expiration of tax credits that make healthcare more affordable.

California Governor Newsom explained in just ten words who he blames.

“Republicans have control of the House, Senate, and White House,” he wrote. “If the government shuts down, it’s on them.”

As it stands, the Republican Party has appeared unwilling to negotiate in order to gain the Democratic votes they need in order to pass the spending bill and stop a shutdown. They appear to be blaming the Democrats for a potential shutdown.

Newsom’s press office responded to JD Vance’s claim that the reason the government may shut down is “because we won’t give them $1.5 trillion”.

They claimed: “False. The Vice President isn’t being honest.

“The White House’s response when Democrats asked to keep existing health care for Americans: “GO F**K YOURSELF” (actual quote to POLITICO ).”

