Donald Trump has announced a new 'Board of Peace', with himself appointed as head - but it hasn't had the reaction he was hoping for.

The committee includes former British prime minister Tony Blair, and comes as Trump has announced a 20-point 'peace plan' that he hopes will end the war in Gaza.

However, many flocked to X to criticise the move as "delusional" and "impractical", calling it "grandstanding" rather than a workable plan.

One person said: "It’s his plan so why is he saying 'they named me' lol he named himself."

Another pointed out the irony of the Department of Defence being renamed the Department of War only for this new board to be announced, "So the guy who has a "Department of War" is now heading the "Board of Peace."

This person accused the President of running from his problems, writing: “When you can’t get anything right in your own country, make up some new responsibilities for yourself in another one.”

