Trump's latest cash-in perfectly mocked by Gavin Newsom as trolling steps up

Trump’s latest cash-in has been trolled by Gavin Newsom, after the president announced the re-launch of his Trump vodka brand.

Newsom has been relentlessly mocking Trump over recent months, attempting to show how ridiculous Trump's social media output has been over recent years by directly copying it , and even recently launching a merchandise range taking jibes at Trump.

Newsom also started his own range at the online 'Patriot Shop' to parody Trump’s 'Make America Great Again' merch.

He never misses an opportunity to poke fun at Trump, and the latest case saw him mock his son Eric after he announced he was relaunching “Trump Vodka”.

Responding, Newsom posted an AI-image of his made up “Newsom Wine” on X, jokingly adding: "COMING SOON."

It comes after Newsom previously released his own red hat, mocking Trump’s "TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING" hat with a logo that readsL "NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"

Newsom’s merch range includes a hat that says 'Newsom was right about everything', a 'Trump is not hot tank top' and even a holy bible that's been signed by Newsom (a satirical reference to Trump's $60 'God Bless the USA' bibles.

"I’M REALLY GOOD AT PREDICTING THINGS. DURING THE CAMPAIGN THEY HAD A HAT -- A BEST SELLING HAT -- 'NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING,'" he wrote. "AND I DON’T SAY THAT IN A BRAGGADOCIOS WAY, BUT IT’S TRUE. I’VE BEEN RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING."

Trump, and the Trump family, is no stranger to launching products like the Trump vodka. We’ve had the Trump bibles , the $399 Trump trainers and the mysterious Trump black card promoted by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.