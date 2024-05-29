Why didn't Ivanka or Melania attend Trump's 'very sad day' in court?

As the closing arguments were made at Trump's hush money trial, the former president's family were gathered to support him on what he described to reporters as "a very sad day."

Three of his adult children attended, along with some of their spouses. However, two key members of the Trump family were notably absent: his daughter Ivanka and his wife Melania.

With a potential jury verdict just days away, the 77-year-old's wife and daughter have yet to be seen supporting Trump in court as he faces 34 charges. Jared Kushner, Ivanka's husband and a key Trump advisor in the White House hasn't attended the trial either.

Eric Trump has attended the courthouse numerous times, and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has also visited. On Tuesday during closing arguments, Eric's wife, Lara, and Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany, and her husband Michael Boulos, attended the courthouse in support.

During a break in the closing arguments, Trump's eldest sons attacked the credibility of Michael Cohen, as well as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the case against Trump.

Trump Jr. also attacked actor Robert De Niro, who had spoken outside of the courthouse earlier on Tuesday on behalf of President Joe Biden's campaign. Trump Jr. said De Niro, "needs attention because it's been a while since he's cranked out a good movie."

“We understand that this is a political persecution,” he said. “That was evidenced today, today by the Biden campaign themselves holding a rally here.”

It is unknown why Ivanka and Melania have not shown such fierce support.

Melania rarely appears alongside her husband in public and has not attended a single Trump rally. Sources familiar with the couple said it was unsurprising that the former First Lady had not been present during the trial.

Similarly, Ivanka's absence is unsurprising to those close to the former president after she and Kushner have attempted to publicly distance themselves from Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Whilst both were senior advisers during his presidency, Ivanka said she would not be involved in the latest campaign saying she wants to focus on family.

“I love my father very much,” she said. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

Ahead of closing arguments Tuesday, Trump's trail appeared to be out of Ivanka's mind after she shared photos and videos from night out in Las Vegas to see Adele with her 12-year-old daughter.

Trump has previously complained about the lack of court appearances by his allies. In response, many Republican lawmakers, potential VP picks, and donors, began turning up at the Manhattan courtroom to show support.

