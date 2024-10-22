JD Vance defends Donald Trump's worrying 'un-American' comments against US citizens

JD Vance has worryingly defended remarks Republican candidate and former US president Donald Trump made that saw critics blast him as "un-American" and a "fascist".

In an interview with Fox News on 13 October, when asked about the potential for violence on Election Day (5 November), Trump said: "I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people, we have some sick people, radical left lunatics.

"It should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military."

These comments led to a number of political commentators and social media users to be shocked at the language he used and him backing police brutality against American citizens, with some claiming the remarks are "un-American" and others branding him a "fascist".

Trump has since doubled down on these comments in follow-up interviews and Vance has done the same in a separate interview with Fox News' American Newsroom on Monday (21 October).

JD Vance has defended comments Donald Trump made which some claimed are 'un-American' / Meg Oliphant, Getty Images

Vance said: "Donald Trump is unfiltered. I think this is one of the reasons why the campaign has gone well, it's because he's not doing a basement campaign strategy. He's not just running on slogans. When people ask him questions, he speaks from the heart.

"I think what Donald Trump is saying is, look, we are the strongest country in the world, we've got the best people in the world, but we do have some broken leadership."

Trump has previously said a period of time as seen in The Purge, a dystopian action horror film series where all crime, even murder, is legal for a certain period, would help to curb crime.

During a Pennsylvania rally on 29 September, which some described as "one of the most dangerous speeches", Trump said: "One rough hour, and I mean real rough, the word will get out and it will end immediately, end immediately."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.