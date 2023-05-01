QAnon conspiracy theorists aren’t known for being the most logical thinkers, but one believer has been spouting claims that are mind-boggling even by their standards.

The man, named only as Mike, spoke openly during an interview with filmmaker Rod Webber, outside a rally for Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The pair covered topics ranging from Joe Biden (who’s apparently dead, by the way) and JFK (who’s alive), to the “staging” of the January 6 Capitol riots.

Webber made it clear that he thought everything his interviewee was saying was “bats**t”, but that did nothing to dampen Mike’s spirit.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He began their discussion by announcing that Trump (his “favourite president in the whole world”) is still, in fact, the leader of the US, explaining: “What I believe – and what actually quite a few Trump supporters believe – is that Trump is still the president right now. He is running a shadow presidency, possibly from Mar-a-Lago.

“The White House. The real White House is shut down.”

Condemning the “fake media”, he continued: “ I believe that it's all a movie we're watching [...] And we have actors playing different people. So Biden, the real Joe Biden, that was with Obama when he was vice president, he’s been executed.”

He then suggested there were a few “prominent actors who are on Trump’s side” playing Biden, including Emmy Award-winner James Woods.

He posited that they were donning “rubber masks” to convincingly take on the role, “in an effort to wake people up to see what the deep state had planned for us.”

At this point, Webber couldn’t hide his bewilderment, responding: “You’ve got to be f**king kidding me.” He then quizzed Mike on what he thought had happened to America’s iconic president John F. Kennedy Jr.

“I know that JFK Jr's still alive,” the QAnon activist instantly replied. “And he is eventually going to be Trump's second vice president when all this truth comes out.”

The pair later moved on to the Jan 6 insurrection, with Mike declaring: “It wasn’t actually real.”

“It was actually Antifa dressed in Trump gear to make you think they were Trump supporters,” he said, adding that they were all “paid actors”.

The interview racked up more than 2.8 million views on Twitter alone over the weekend, as commentators shared their horrified glee or concern at Mike’s comments.

"This would be hilarious if it wasn’t so sad," wrote one. "I’ve spoken with many of these people online and they are exactly like this gentleman. Now judging by his demeanor I would say he seems like a nice guy, but incredibly misguided."

"I'm not amused. I'm concerned," agreed another.

"Genuinely sad," commented a third. "Even sadder that Trump himself encourages and enables their delusions. He does so because these people see him as a messiah and their only hope, and that’s all that matters to him."

Meanwhile, one viewer informed Webber that his video of their Q&A had been removed from YouTube for “violating” the its community guidelines.



As a result, the filmmaker tweeted a message saying: “My mockery of Q-Anon (which is explicitly anti-Q-Anon) has gotten my video removed for being ‘pro-Q-Anon’.

“My entire channel was previously deleted for posting an anti-Straight Pride documentary I created.”

He ended his post with one word summing up the entire episode: “Ridiculous”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.