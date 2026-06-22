New issues surrounding US president Donald Trump’s renovation of the Reflecting Pool continue to surface, as it’s been reported that a duckling has died in the algae-struck Washington D.C. landmark.

The 80-year-old Republican previously lashed out at what he has called the “vandalism” of the pool, writing on Truth Social on Friday that “the algae is 75% gone” and that individuals have “done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed”, following reports of the dark blue sealant peeling off.

But on Sunday, Washington Examiner journalist Rob Crilly shared images of a dead duck at the site, adding: “Last week the tests suggested the algae was harmless but an expert tells me we could have signs of cyanobacteria.”

The photos have since sparked fresh criticism of Trump’s handling of the Reflecting Pool, but have also been compared to the president’s past comments on windmills:

“Perhaps the crusader against windmill bird deaths would like to venture a guess,” wrote political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen, in response to a tweet which said the cause of the duck’s death was “unclear”:

Another account tweeted: “Remember when Trump was pretending to care about wind turbines killing birds”:

One X/Twitter user reshared a post from House Judiciary Republicans which featured Trump cuddling a duck and a kitten in a pond and added: “Republicans told you to vote for trump because he would protect the ducks…”:

Trump is yet to comment on the incident.

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