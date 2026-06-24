'Trump can't admit he screwed up': Reaction as fencing goes up around Reflecting Pool

Getty ImagesCritics of Donald Trump have been reacting after his administration put fencing around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The reflecting pool in Washington D.C. has become the ‘perfect metaphor’ for the Trump presidency in the eyes of many. The initial aim was to turn the pool “American flag blue” for the country’s 250th birthday. However, the no-bid contract to paint the bottom of the pool almost immediately peeled away and algae bloomed in the water.

He has now attempted to blame the problems on “vandals” and even suggested that someone has cut a 300-foot-long gash in the pool lining, despite there being no evidence of this.

Now, Trump’s administration has put up fencing around the pool, with TMZ capturing video of workers putting up a chain-link fence around sections of the landmark.

“The Reflecting Pool was always set to be fenced off ahead of the 4th of July,” the Department of the Interior told The Independent in a statement. “As in years prior, one of the launch pads for the fireworks is around the pool so fencing is put up to ensure public safety. With the increase in vandalism by leftist activists, the fencing is going up earlier than originally planned to ensure no more damage is done to this historic site.”

There's also a bigger law enforcement presence around the pool, made up of Park Police, National Guard troops and U.S. Marshals.

Reaction to the fencing going up has sparked a big reaction online.

"All this because a 80yo man cant admit that he screwed up," one commented.













One joked: "Trump is building a beautiful wall... around the Reflecting Pool.

"Algae will pay for it."









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