Stephen King slams Donald Trump over Reflecting Pool ‘vandalism’ comments

Stephen King has slammed Donald Trump over the latest developments with the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, taking issue with the president’ latest comments.

If you’ve managed to miss it, Trump has been attempting to improve the Reflecting Pool – only, things have continued to backfire in a series of embarrassing and unfortunate ways.

First came Trump’s $14 million pet project to resurface the 2,000-foot pool, in order to make the water appear an “American flag blue”.

First off, algae turned the pool an unpleasant green, then the dark blue sealant began starting to peel from its bottom. Not only that, but a duckling also reportedly died in the pool

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to rant about what he called “vandalism”. He wrote: “We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial.

“Just three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed.

“No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work … The algae is 75% gone, and the condition will soon be completely remedied, and the area that was vandalized, fortunately, is just a small area of damage, and will be fixed early next week.

“It’s a shame that the Radical Left Lunatics, most likely Dumocrats, who have spent their lives trying to ruin our Country, are free to do so. Law Enforcement are actively investigating this situation, and will hopefully have it resolved soon.”

Legendary horror author King has now taken issue with Trump’s comments.

King, of course, is a long standing critic of Trump. He’s posted all manner of things slamming the president – including everything from creepy AI-generated images of Trump as a taco, in reference to the president getting the nickname ' Taco Trump' , to constantly posting jibes at the president.

Taking to social media, King wrote: “Nobody is vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, and Trump knows it. This is a visible example of his corruption--a no-bid contract to some crony followed by sky-high cost overruns, and shoddy construction to boot. Classic Trump: I didn't f*** up, it was my enemies.”

It's the most recent Trump takedown from King after he posted a cartoon which savagely reflects Trump’s behaviour during the Iran-US war .

The post, which has racked up more than 560,000 views and 43,000 likes, shows a child's high chair covered in mess.

A sign on the wall reads "White House situation room".

King previously made a bold prediction about Trump's future political legacy. How will people talk about Trump in three decades’ time? According to King, even his supporters will deny they ever voted for him in the first place.

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