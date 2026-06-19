Donald Trump’s administration is losing a war with algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool – and critics think it’s the perfect metaphor for Trump’s tenure as president.

Trump’s $14 million pet project to resurface the 2,000-foot pool, which was supposed to make the water appear an “American flag blue,” hasn’t exactly gone to plan so far.

Instead of turning a vibrant blue, the pool is being damaged by algae a matter of days after being completed.

Algae has been a persistent problem at the pool for some time. However, the current levels have reached the highest in years, according to The Washington Post .

Workers began pumping materials into the pool in an attempt to treat the algae. However, people on social media are now posting footage that shows the paint in the pool is beginning to peel.

One wrote: "The 14 million dollar paint job is peeling after algae treatment. If the Reflecting Pool isn't a metaphor for Trump's presidency I don't know what is."

Another said: "i think its hilarious that trump ran on this whole "drain the swamp" campaign and his backyard becomes said swamp."





It’s an unwelcome distraction for Trump, following on from the latest developments with the war in Iran.

Over recent days, news has emerged that a tentative agreement has been reached between Iran and the US that will, it is hoped, see an end to the conflict that has rumbled on for almost four months.

With the signing of a 14-point memorandum, there are signals that the war may be coming to an end, but specifics and details remain sketchy. And, it seems Trump is already looking for a scapegoat if things go wrong…

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