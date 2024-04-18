A juror who was dismissed from the Donald Trump trial after saying she could not remain impartial gave a brutal first impression of his skin colour when interviewed by American news channel MSNBC.

Yasmin Vossoughian spoke to the potential juror who said the jury had "no idea" they would be sitting on the Donald Trump case and that she and the rest of the jury were "in shock".

It was her first ever time sitting on a jury as she had just become an American citizen in August 2023 - she hasn't voted in a presidential election either.

And when asked what her impression of Trump was when she saw him, the dismissed juror gave a brutal response.

‘He looked less orange’: Dismissed juror on seeing Trump in courtroom MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian spoke to a potential juror in the Trump hush money trial who was dismissed after she admitted ...

She said: "He looked less orange, definitely, like more yellow.



"Nothing else than that - he doesn't look angry, I think he looks bored, like he wants this to finish and go do his stuff."

Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an alleged bid to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 which the former US president allegedly paid her for in exchange for her silence in October 2016.

Trump said outside the courthouse on April 16 morning: "Marked it down as a legal expense. That's exactly what it was. And you get indicted over that?"

Trump denies the affair and all of the charges brought against him - he has had a crowd of supporters protesting against the trial.

Opening statements are expected to take place on April 22.

