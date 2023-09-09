Lara Trump has been promoting her website on TV with a completely wrong address

Lara Trump has been promoting her website during her numerous appearances on cable news channels but eagle-eyed viewers have noticed a glaring error in the URL for the site.

As far back as August 16th the ex-president's daughter-in-law has been appearing on various channels such as Fox News and Newsmax with a backdrop that advertises her website The Right View.

However, the backdrop reads 'wwww.TheRightView.com.' Did you spot the error? The backdrop has four Ws in the prefix. If you were to try and visit the website using that exact address then it'll take you absolutely nowhere and you'll be greeted with an error message.

MediaITE reports that the backdrop first started to appear when Lara Trump appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News show in August and then shortly afterward on Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax.

Its most recent appearance came on The Balance with Eric Bolling on Newsmax which was on September 5th meaning she has been incorrectly promoting the website for nearly a month.

Fox News





Lara has been married to Eric Trump since 2014 and has two kids with him but reports suggest that as recent as 2017 Donald Trump didn't really know who she was.

According to Trump's niece Mary and her 2020 book on her uncle she wrote that at a White House dinner he said: "Lara, there. I barely even knew who the fuck she was, honestly, but then she gave a great speech during the campaign in Georgia supporting me."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.