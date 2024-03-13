Steven Bannon thinks Republicans should worry more about Taylor Swift

Former advisor to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, has said that Republicans are underestimating the popularity of pop star Taylor Swift, and the influence she could have over the 2024 Presidential Election.

Bannon is the latest conservative to raise concerns about Swift and her political power ahead of the election in November.

Whilst Swift hasn't endorsed Biden - which she did in 2020 - Republicans are still worried that she could boost support for Biden if she did. Although ahead of Super Tuesday, Swift posted on Instagram encouraging her fans to vote.

"I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today," Swift wrote in an Instagram post. "Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at Vote.org."

Despite this, Bannon is still worried.

During an episode of his War Room show on Monday, Bannon said: "Taylor Swift, with TikTok in the back of it, is a formidable presence. And anybody who doesn't believe that, I don't think is looking at that demographic and the power she has with that demographic."

He went on to falsely claim that Swift's Eras Tour would "stop" in August and not resume until after the election, claiming she would be "fully available after Labor Day to do whatever".

