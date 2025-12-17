Trump’s White House ballroom price keeps going up: 'This is Trumpflation'

President Donald Trump has given everyone an update on his plans for the White House ballroom - and the cost of the grand renovation appears to be increasing.

During his speech at the White House Hanukkah reception, the president took the opportunity to go on a tangent about the controversial build set to span 90,000 square feet, with the East Wing of the White House being torn down in the process, despite Trump previously promising that the existing building would not be touched in the construction.

However, it appears that the project is becoming more expensive, as Trump previously stated the building would cost $250 million, then $300 million, with his latest estimate now being $400 million.

“Myself and donors are giving them, free of charge, for nothing, we’re donating a building that’s approximately 400 millions, I think I’ll do it for less, but it’s 400," he explained.

"I should do it for less. I will do it for less. But just in case, I say 400. Otherwise if I go $3 over the press will say, ‘It cost more.’ I build under budget and ahead of schedule … always. I know how to build under budget. I build good."

Of course, the president continued to build up the hype around the ballroom.

“It’ll be the most beautiful ballroom,” Trump added. “And it’ll handle inaugurations. It’s got 5-inch-thick glass windows. It’s impenetrable by anything but a howitzer. It’s impenetrable. But I will say, if I’m up making a speech one day and I hear, ‘Ding, ding, ding,’ I’m out of there.

"It'll be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world and I said 'Who else in our country would sue to stop a $400 million beautiful ballroom?"

Since Trump made these latest comments, social media users have been pointing out how the budget keeps increasing.

Meidas Touch noted, "The cost goes up by $100 million every few weeks."









"Trumpflation: Once upon a time he said it would cost $250 million," said Tim O'Brien, senior executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion.













Journalist Aaron Rupar highlighted, "Trump's ballroom has apparently gotten $150 million more expensive since October."









"When he first announced this he said it would cost $250 million, but also claimed his projects always come in under budget so it will probably be less," said Ron Flilopkowski, Editor-in-Chief at Meidas Touch.

