KATSEYE has had to cancel and postpone the final date of their Wildworld tour in Mexico due to illness.

The news was announced just before the scheduled performance on Saturday (November 28), which would've been their second night show at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City.

"We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show in Mexico City is being postponed due to illness,” the group’s @katseyeworld account posted via Instagram Story, sharing the update.

“We know how much you’ve been looking forward to it, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be valid for the new date once announced. Our teams are working hard to find a new date. Thank you for your love and understanding. We can’t wait to see you soon.”

The band was created by Hybe and Geffen Records, where each of the six members was put through their paces under an intense K-pop style training program and competed in the 2023 survival competition Dream Academy: The Debut.

Since their debut in 2024, they've had chart success with their hits 'Gnarly' and 'Gabriela,' and the latter song earned the group a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination at this year’s Grammys, along with being nominated in the Best New Artist category.

(L-R) Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Yoonchae and Daniela Avanzini of KATSEYE attend the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 at Sony Pictures Studios on October 18, 2026 in Culver City, California. Photo by Maya Dehlin/Getty Images

For context, the group are currently on tour as a quartet due to two of their members - Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman - being on hiatus. Laforteza is on hiatus to "focus on her well-being" and is expected to return in January next year, while there has been no news of Bannerman's return at the time of writing.

This isn't the first time this has happened on the group's tour, previously they postponed three shows in Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis due to Megan Skiendiel's concussion. Those postponed shows are now set to take place in January (Chicago, January 6; Detroit, January. 8; Minneapolis, January 10) before they kick off the Asia leg of the tour.

At the time, Skiendiel informed fans she has a concussion and was “doing everything I possibly can to recover.”

The girl group then resumed their tour in Austin, Texas, with Skiendiel sitting out of the choreography as she continued to recover with videos showing her during the concert at the Moody Center on Tuesday (November 10) where she is singing while sat on a chair and wearing dark sunglasses which prompted fan concern on social media.

In Dallas on November 11, Skiendiel can be seen dancing with the other members again performing a dance break during their song 'Pinky Up' and doing the choreography for 'Hootie Frutti', but still wearing dark sunglasses.

Previously, Skiendiel has been injured which led to KATSEYE pulling out of performing at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival in Irvine, California after they shared that Skiendiel sprained her ankle, two days before their performance.

Skiendiel also took hiatus from the band in 2024 due to a back injury, an experience she opened up about KATSEYE's new documentary, Wild Hearts.

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