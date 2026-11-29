Science can sometimes sound like solving a puzzle, and in this particular case, an ancient text from the 12th century has helped researchers get closer to identifying something which appeared in the night sky at the time.

Now, in a paper published on arXiv in September last year, German and Italian academics have been able to date the astronomical occurrence for the first time, thanks to a ‘praise poem’ written by Ibn Sanā’ al-Mulk in Cairo about the leader Saladin.

The researchers list two sections – or passages – of the poem which explain this dating, with one of them being the fact that Saladin’s brother is praised alongside him.

“The most likely explanation for this is that the poem was meant to be recited on an occasion when both men were present,” they write.

The other section concerns the protection of the holy site of Mecca, and that “the earliest possible date for the first attack – probably alluded to in the poem – remains December 1181”.

They conclude: “Taken together, these two pieces of information indicate that Ibn Sanā’ al-Mulk wrote and/or completed this poem in or soon after 1181 December and recited it before 1182 May 11.”

Writing for BBC Sky at Night Magazine, University of Oxford astrophysicist and The Sky at Night co-host Chris Lintott commented on the paper and said: “If the research authors are correct, and Ibn Sanā’ al-Mulk is using a recent supernova to praise his patrons, then knowledge of this bright new star must have been commonplace, at least among the court.

“As well as scientific information, the poem gives us a glimpse of a society where a nearby supernova was big enough news to reach even the great and the good.”

Pretty cool to know people from all the way back then found space as exciting as we do.

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