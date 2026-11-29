It was at the end of September that US president Donald Trump signed an executive order stating it was his administration’s policy to use the term “Super Intelligence” (or SI, for short) instead of artificial intelligence (AI), and ever since then he’s been trying to convince others to adopt the same technology.

The word was used in a White House accord between Trump and tech bosses just days later (albeit with an unfortunate spelling mistake), a ‘Super Intelligence Force’ was launched, and he said using ‘AI’ instead of ‘SI’ makes you the “enemy”.

Well now, the 80-year-old has expressed his frustration after Fox News host Shannon Bream announced a show on “the state of AI”.

Writing on Truth Social on Saturday, the convicted felon said: “[She] is having a show on what she calls Artificial Intelligence (AI) – She says, ‘Artificial’, over and over again.

“Can someone please explain to her that it’s Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence, and our Great Chaiman of the SEC [US Securities and Exchange Commission], Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory. Like me, he likes ACCURACY in language!”

Fox News’ chief political analyst Brit Hume was among those who criticised the remarks over on X/Twitter, writing: “Can someone please explain to this man that this is America, where he is free to call it Super Intelligence if he likes and the rest of us are free to continue calling it Artificial intelligence if we like. And no government agency can make any name for it mandatory”:

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger wrote: “It’s artificial intelligence. If someone says ‘super’ I will immediately disregard all else said”:

“It’s AI. Sue me,” said political commentator Brian Krassenstein:

Republicans against Trump tweeted: “You can’t make this up”:

“Most people can’t afford to pay their rent, and he’s focused on this bulls***,” said Democratic strategist and entrepreneur Mike Nellis:

Media outlet The Tennessee Holler referenced a classic George Orwell novel and said: “’1984’ is upon us”:

“Love that they’ve invented political correctness for robots,” wrote MSNOW host Chris Hayes:

And political commentator Jo Carducci referenced recent mispronunciations from Trump and said sarcastically: “Yes of course, everyone knows Mr. Yo-Semite and transgender Mutilization is a real stickler for accuracy in language”:

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

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