Trump’s latest approval rating is out - and it could spell disaster for the president

There’s no denying that US president Donald Trump is unpopular with many people, and his latest approval ratings show just how disliked the 79-year-old Republican is when it comes to doing the job of running the country.

Polling from Marquette Law School - based on national interviews of 1,001 adults between 20 and 26 May and released on Wednesday - gives Trump a net approval rating of -24 (based on taking the disapproval percentage of 62 per cent from his approval percentage of 38).

That’s his worst approval rating of his second presidential term so far, based on polls carried out by Marquette, with his approval rating continuing to decline as his disapproval rating rises.

For comparison, the polling from 27 January to 6 February 2025 only had Trump on a net approval rating of -4, when approval and disapproval were at 48 per cent and 52 per cent respectively.

Unsurprisingly, of the 72 per cent of Republicans favourable to the MAGA movement, 93 per cent approved of the job Trump is doing as president – but for the remaining 28 per cent of Republicans who aren’t supportive of MAGA, the approval is just 36 per cent.

And it’s bad on specific issues, too, as net approval ratings stand at -34, -40, -56 and -62 for the war in Iran, the economy, inflation/the cost of living and gas prices, in that order.

On gas prices in particular, just 19 per cent of all adults approve of the job Trump’s doing, compared to 38 per cent of Republicans.

There’s several stats which will probably – and especially – get under Trump’s skin, such as Democrats now being seen as better able to handle the economy and inflation than Republicans, and Trump’s net approval rating being worse than the likes of former vice president Kamala Harris (-21), California governor Gavin Newsom (-17) and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders (0).

Even among Republicans, the net favourability for vice president JD Vance is higher than that for Donald Trump.

Oh dear.

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