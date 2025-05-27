US president Donald Trump decided a Memorial Day speech at Arlington Cemetery on Monday was the best place to boast about the international sporting events taking place in America over the next few years – a move which has seen the Republican criticised on social media.

In the speech, which was also witnessed by Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump discussed plans for a “big, big celebration” to mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

He continued: “In some ways, I’m glad I missed that second term when it was, because I wouldn’t be your president. But most important of all, in addition, we have the World Cup and we have the Olympics.

“Can you imagine? I miss that four years, and now, look what I have, I have everything. Amazing the way things work out – God did that.”

The World Cup, which the US will co-host with Canada and Mexico – will take place next year, while Los Angeles will host the next Olympics in 2028.

Both events occur during Trump’s second term.

But given Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning and honouring fallen members of the US military, Twitter/X users have condemned Trump over his “inability to not talk about himself”:

The PatriotTakes account interpreted Trump’s comments as him “[crediting] God for his 2020 election loss”:

And Republicans Against Trump branded it a “disgrace”:

The remarks came just hours after Trump was condemned online for using his Memorial Day message to attack “scum” and “USA-hating judges”.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.