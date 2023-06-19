Poll finds voters think Trump is a 'criminal' and Biden is 'too old'

American voters don't have very polite ways of describing Joe Biden or Donald Trump for very specific reasons.

According to a new poll by JL Partners as the presidential race heats up, voters were most likely to describe Trump in one word as a “criminal” whereas voters are concerned that Biden is too old for the presidential job.

JL Partners’ survey, which was conducted for the Daily Mail, included responses from 1,000 likely general election voters between 12-15 June. The margin of error was 3.1 per cent.

Voters were also most likely to describe Florida governor Ron DeSantis as “fascist” and “unsure”, according to the poll.

James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners, said the the survey showed how leaders are viewed across the country.

"The key group to the next election – independent voters – are unsatisfied with any of the current choices available," he said.

"To them, Trump is 'disgusting', a 'criminal' and an 'a**hole,' while Biden is 'old,' 'senile' and 'incompetent.'"

Results from the poll suggest that if the general election were held tomorrow Biden would narrowly hold on to the White House.

But it doesn't sound like anyone is excited about it.

