Donald Trump has announced that plans to livestream the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan have been cancelled.

Taking to Truth Social, the US president said broadcasting the execution publicly “might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan."

However, he noted that “many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device."

Instead, Hasan’s execution is scheduled for Dec. 3 and Trump said immediate families of the victims can view the execution in person "if they so choose," adding "They deserve to witness JUSTICE!"

This news comes after defense secretary Pete Hegseth had initially announced earlier this month that Hasan's execution would be livestreamed, a decision that prompted backlash from both Republicans and Democrats.

Vice president JD Vance had told reporters and while Hasan deserved to die, "if it’s ultimately livestreamed, I’m not going to be watching it."

Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the military base in 2009.

On social media, people have been reacting to the news of Trump calling off the execution livestream plans.

Piers Morgan wrote, "Right decision. Terrible idea."









"To the 400 plus people who yelled at me on here when I suggested this was a bad idea, feel free to yell at the President now since he seems to agree as well," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "Small victories."





"Controversial announcement or half baked float. Inevitable pushback from his own party. Subsequent coverage of pushback. Trump walks back announcement. The cycle of life, man," added Jonathan Martin, Senior political columnist.





Novelist John A. Daly reacted, "Poor Pete..."





Lawyer, Gissou Nia commented, "Live-streaming executions is what ISIS does. Wild that this was even in consideration. Also why does the Trump admin think this would have a deterrent effect? If post 9/11 patterns are any indicator it would probably just further radicalize."

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